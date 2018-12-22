SIG (SHI) Given Buy Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of SIG (LON:SHI) in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of SIG in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of SIG from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Peel Hunt reduced their price target on shares of SIG from GBX 185 ($2.42) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.03) price target on shares of SIG in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of SIG from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 110 ($1.44) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SIG presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 144.30 ($1.89).

Shares of SHI stock opened at GBX 109.30 ($1.43) on Tuesday. SIG has a 52 week low of GBX 108.25 ($1.41) and a 52 week high of GBX 184.90 ($2.42).

In other SIG news, insider Nick Maddock bought 62,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 106 ($1.39) per share, for a total transaction of £66,714.28 ($87,174.02). Also, insider Andrew Allner bought 12,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.63) per share, with a total value of £15,017.50 ($19,623.02). Insiders have purchased 407,340 shares of company stock valued at $43,073,918 over the last 90 days.

SIG plc engages in the distribution and merchant of specialist building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It offers insulation and energy management products, such as structural and technical insulations, dry linings, construction accessories, fixings, air handling systems, and modular housing systems.

