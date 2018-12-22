Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Sells 100 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 48.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 82,285 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $139,868,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 12,827 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $18,565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,537 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $43,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,500.00 target price (up from $1,850.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,110.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,096.01.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 16,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,632.23, for a total transaction of $27,689,149.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,884,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,757,711,091.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,566.69, for a total value of $2,704,106.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,842 shares of company stock valued at $38,549,801 over the last 90 days. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $1,377.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $731.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 302.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.70. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,160.55 and a 1-year high of $2,050.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $2.46. The company had revenue of $56.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.05 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 4.03%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

