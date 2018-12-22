Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc to Post FY2019 Earnings of $2.15 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (SBGI)

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) – Stock analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 18th. B. Riley analyst B. Crockett now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.15 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.84. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Sinclair Broadcast Group’s FY2020 earnings at $3.13 EPS.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 19.98% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $766.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SBGI. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research note on Friday, December 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.89.

SBGI stock opened at $25.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $40.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBGI. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 3rd quarter worth $159,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $193,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 355.6% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. 67.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sinclair Broadcast Group news, Director Lawrence E. Mccanna sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $158,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 29.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Sinclair Broadcast Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, or sales services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

