Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (SQM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

SQM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank set a $56.00 price target on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $52.00 price target on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile in the third quarter worth $70,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile in the second quarter worth $130,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile in the third quarter worth $162,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile in the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile in the third quarter worth $202,000. 10.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SQM opened at $38.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.18. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a 1 year low of $36.76 and a 1 year high of $64.20.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $543.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.76 million. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 20.13%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be given a $0.3173 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 4th. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is currently 49.08%.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, industrial chemicals, potassium, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty mixes, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

