Sonos (SONO) Shares Down 5.7%

Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) shares dropped 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.52 and last traded at $9.58. Approximately 920,600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 1,633,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.16.

SONO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sonos in a report on Friday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sonos in a report on Monday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Sonos in a report on Monday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sonos in a research report on Monday, August 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.71.

Get Sonos alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -39.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $272.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.87 million. Analysts anticipate that Sonos Inc will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sonos in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,644,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Sonos in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,920,000. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonos in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,662,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonos in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Sonos in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,025,000. 33.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Sonos (SONO) Shares Down 5.7%” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/22/sonos-sono-shares-down-5-7.html.

Sonos Company Profile (NASDAQ:SONO)

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.

Featured Article: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.