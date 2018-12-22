SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) Plans Semiannual Dividend of $0.88

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) declared a semiannual dividend on Friday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.8773 per share on Monday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 21st.
Shares of QEFA stock opened at $55.41 on Friday. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 52-week low of $56.90 and a 52-week high of $68.94.
