SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (KCE) Holdings Trimmed by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KCE. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 203.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 22,910 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA KCE opened at $45.82 on Friday. SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF has a one year low of $45.81 and a one year high of $62.51.

The SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Capital Markets ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index. The S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index is a float-adjusted, modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of the United States publicly traded companies that do business as broker dealers, asset managers, trust and custody banks or exchanges.

