SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.67 Per Share

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.6678 per share on Thursday, December 27th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 21st. This is a boost from SPDR S&P Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

SDY opened at $87.55 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $87.39 and a 1 year high of $100.07.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

