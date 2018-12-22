SPDR S&P Retail ETF (XRT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1675 per share by the exchange traded fund on Thursday, December 27th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 21st. This is an increase from SPDR S&P Retail ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

NYSEARCA:XRT opened at $38.60 on Friday. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 12 month low of $38.48 and a 12 month high of $52.96.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

