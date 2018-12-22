SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc

Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,575,740 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,195 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc owned about 7.01% of SS&C Technologies worth $998,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. Signature Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Sky Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $286,000. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.36.

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $42.44 on Friday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.73 and a fifty-two week high of $60.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.21.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $992.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 137.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 1st were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.88%.

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow purchased 22,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,050,413.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $998,130. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan E. Michael purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.79 per share, for a total transaction of $29,874.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 35,701 shares of company stock worth $1,671,691 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services providers. Its products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

