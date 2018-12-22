STAAR Surgical (STAA) Lowered to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

STAA has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Monday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.25.

Shares of STAA stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.69. The company had a trading volume of 754,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,887. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,969.00 and a beta of 2.08. STAAR Surgical has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $54.00.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $31.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.10 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 3.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STAA. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the second quarter valued at $1,221,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the second quarter valued at $910,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 26.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,070 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 10,350 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 20.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 33,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

