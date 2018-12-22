Staker (STR) Price Up 45.4% This Week

Staker (CURRENCY:STR) traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. Staker has a total market cap of $13,194.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of Staker was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Staker has traded up 45.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Staker token can now be purchased for $0.0114 or 0.00000295 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009123 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026214 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.40 or 0.02695767 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00147842 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00177203 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000114 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026230 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026211 BTC.

Staker Profile

Staker’s total supply is 1,865,989 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,154,787 tokens. The official website for Staker is staker.network. The Reddit community for Staker is /r/Staker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Staker’s official Twitter account is @StakerToken.

Buying and Selling Staker

Staker can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Staker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Staker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Staker using one of the exchanges listed above.

