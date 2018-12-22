Standard Life Aberdeen plc Grows Position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (BECN)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,775,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 321,944 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $64,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,024,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,131,000 after acquiring an additional 65,371 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the second quarter worth $5,739,000. Soapstone Management L.P. bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the second quarter worth $8,524,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the second quarter worth $755,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 9.2% in the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 613,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,212,000 after acquiring an additional 51,950 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have commented on BECN. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. BidaskClub raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. Raymond James set a $45.00 target price on Beacon Roofing Supply and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 target price on Beacon Roofing Supply and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Beacon Roofing Supply from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:BECN opened at $31.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.59. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.97 and a 1 year high of $66.47.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, EVP Christopher Anthony Harrison purchased 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.40 per share, with a total value of $149,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard W. Frost acquired 10,675 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.61 per share, with a total value of $337,436.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,066.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 23,625 shares of company stock worth $753,469. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

