Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $56.33 Million Position in Newell Brands Inc (NWL)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,774,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,834 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $56,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NWL. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Newell Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Newell Brands by 277.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newell Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Newell Brands by 24,556.7% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 7,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Newell Brands from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Sunday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Newell Brands from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Newell Brands from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Newell Brands to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.73.

In other Newell Brands news, Director Brett Icahn acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,003,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP James L. Cunningham III sold 22,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $523,661.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,677.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

NWL stock opened at $18.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. Newell Brands Inc has a 1 year low of $15.11 and a 1 year high of $32.58.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 33.45%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

