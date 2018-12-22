Stantec Inc. (STN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $623.45 Million

Equities analysts expect that Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) will post sales of $623.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Stantec’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $646.76 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $608.00 million. Stantec posted sales of $633.88 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Stantec will report full year sales of $2.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.69 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $2.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Stantec.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.07). Stantec had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $690.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.73 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on STN shares. CIBC upgraded shares of Stantec from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Raymond James cut shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stantec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stantec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.25.

STN opened at $21.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Stantec has a fifty-two week low of $21.56 and a fifty-two week high of $29.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be paid a $0.1049 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 27th. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 30.88%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Stantec by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 203,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,048,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Stantec by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 716,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,814,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Stantec by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 192,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 37,637 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co LLC lifted its stake in Stantec by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 27,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Stantec by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,194,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,731,000 after purchasing an additional 218,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consulting Services  Canada, Consulting Services  United States, Consulting Services  Global, and Construction Services.

