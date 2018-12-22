Stantec Inc. (STN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.1049 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, January 10th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 27th.

Stantec has increased its dividend by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Stantec has a payout ratio of 40.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Stantec to earn $1.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.55 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.2%.

Stantec stock opened at $21.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.18. Stantec has a 1-year low of $21.56 and a 1-year high of $29.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $690.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.73 million. Stantec had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 9.47%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stantec will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Stantec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stantec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Scotia Howard Weill upgraded shares of Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. CIBC upgraded shares of Stantec from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Howard Weil upgraded shares of Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stantec currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.25.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consulting Services  Canada, Consulting Services  United States, Consulting Services  Global, and Construction Services.

