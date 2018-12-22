Stars Group (TSG) Trading Up 6.5%

Shares of Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) were up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.44 and last traded at $16.47. Approximately 6,076,300 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 404% from the average daily volume of 1,205,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.46.

Several analysts have issued reports on TSG shares. ValuEngine lowered Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. BidaskClub raised Stars Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stars Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Stars Group in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Stars Group in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Get Stars Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.04). Stars Group had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $571.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Stars Group’s revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Stars Group Inc will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Stars Group in the second quarter worth about $127,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stars Group in the second quarter worth about $200,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stars Group in the second quarter worth about $233,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stars Group in the third quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Stars Group in the third quarter worth about $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/22/stars-group-tsg-trading-up-6-5.html.

About Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG)

The Stars Group Inc provides technology-based products and services to gaming and interactive entertainment industries in Canada and internationally. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses under the PokerStars, PokerStars Casino, BetStars, Full Tilt, the PokerStars Players No Limit Hold'em Championship, European Poker Tour, PokerStars Caribbean Adventure, Latin American Poker Tour, Asia Pacific Poker Tour, PokerStars Festival, and PokerStars MEGASTACK live poker tour and event brands, The company was formerly known as Amaya, Inc and changed its name to The Stars Group Inc in August 2017.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Stars Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stars Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.