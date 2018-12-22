Sterling Bancorp (STL) Stake Raised by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 7.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,247,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,728 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $49,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in STL. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $56,976,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 142.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,647,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142,585 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 181.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,769,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,780 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 58.7% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,553,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,019,000 after purchasing an additional 944,750 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Sterling Bancorp by 13.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,611,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,449,000 after acquiring an additional 909,591 shares during the period. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Richard L. O’toole purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.01 per share, with a total value of $85,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,713 shares in the company, valued at $607,478.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STL stock opened at $16.19 on Friday. Sterling Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.71 and a 12-month high of $25.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.10.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 23.31%. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STL shares. ValuEngine downgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Hovde Group lowered their price target on Sterling Bancorp from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

