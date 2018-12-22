Stifel Nicolaus Downgrades Gardner Denver (GDI) to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Gardner Denver (NYSE:GDI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $24.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $32.00.

GDI has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Gardner Denver from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. TD Securities reiterated an average rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Gardner Denver in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gardner Denver from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Gardner Denver from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Gardner Denver from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gardner Denver presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.08.

Get Gardner Denver alerts:

Shares of NYSE GDI opened at $19.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 198.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.40. Gardner Denver has a 1 year low of $18.88 and a 1 year high of $38.00.

Gardner Denver (NYSE:GDI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $689.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.78 million. Gardner Denver had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 22.72%. Analysts expect that Gardner Denver will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Fund Holdings Gp Ltd Kkr sold 20,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total value of $513,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gardner Denver by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Gardner Denver by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation raised its holdings in Gardner Denver by 154.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Gardner Denver by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 87,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Gardner Denver by 114.8% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 3,443 shares during the period.

Gardner Denver Company Profile

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment; and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Gardner Denver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gardner Denver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.