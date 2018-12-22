Stitch Fix (SFIX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $16.85

Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.85 and last traded at $16.92, with a volume of 63646 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.35.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SFIX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stitch Fix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, September 15th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Stitch Fix from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Stitch Fix to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stitch Fix has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.67.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $366.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.05 million. Stitch Fix had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Stitch Fix Inc will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mike C. Smith sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $475,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 329,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $8,728,364.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 418,294 shares of company stock worth $10,837,474 over the last ninety days. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SFIX. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Stitch Fix by 2,302.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter worth about $153,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000. 22.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stitch Fix Company Profile (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

