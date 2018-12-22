Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Beazer Homes USA Put Options (BZH)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 4,028 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 4,096% compared to the average volume of 96 put options.

NYSE BZH opened at $9.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 14.79, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.64 million, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 2.50. Beazer Homes USA has a 12 month low of $8.16 and a 12 month high of $20.94.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The construction company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $761.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.80 million. Beazer Homes USA had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a positive return on equity of 12.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Beazer Homes USA will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Beazer Homes USA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 13th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 17.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BZH shares. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Beazer Homes USA from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Beazer Homes USA from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Beazer Homes USA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

In other news, Director Danny R. Shepherd acquired 4,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.91 per share, for a total transaction of $49,956.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,088.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,106,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,815,000 after acquiring an additional 127,639 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,001,034 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,511,000 after acquiring an additional 861,966 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co. bought a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the 3rd quarter worth about $19,549,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,660,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,435,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,486,066 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,605,000 after acquiring an additional 37,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/22/stock-traders-purchase-high-volume-of-beazer-homes-usa-put-options-bzh.html.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes for entry-level, move-up, or retirement-oriented home buyers under the Beazer Homes brand name. It sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Read More: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.