Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Louisiana-Pacific Call Options (LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 2,373 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,019% compared to the typical volume of 112 call options.

Shares of LPX opened at $21.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.13, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Louisiana-Pacific has a 12 month low of $20.39 and a 12 month high of $32.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.65.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $736.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.92 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 22.32%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LPX. ValuEngine raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Louisiana-Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Louisiana-Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 125,193 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 7,195 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 51,392 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 27,284 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,130,293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,767,000 after purchasing an additional 136,163 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 56,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $446,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structures, as well as light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

