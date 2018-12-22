STRAKS Hits Market Capitalization of $210,310.00 (STAK)

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. STRAKS has a market cap of $210,310.00 and $229.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STRAKS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0198 or 0.00000508 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, SouthXchange, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. Over the last week, STRAKS has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,891.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $111.37 or 0.02858014 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.41 or 0.04860803 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00793579 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.61 or 0.01298696 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00114543 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.42 or 0.01576255 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00374853 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About STRAKS

STAK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 46,320,529 coins and its circulating supply is 10,609,343 coins. The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. STRAKS’s official website is straks.tech. STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling STRAKS

STRAKS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, CryptoBridge, Crex24, Stocks.Exchange and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STRAKS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STRAKS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

