Superior Energy Services (SPN) Shares Down 10.3%

Shares of Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) dropped 10.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.02 and last traded at $3.05. Approximately 8,771,748 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 153% from the average daily volume of 3,462,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.40.

SPN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Superior Energy Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Seaport Global Securities set a $11.00 target price on Superior Energy Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Cleveland Research cut Superior Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Superior Energy Services from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Superior Energy Services in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.86.

Get Superior Energy Services alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $525.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $573.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.47 million. Superior Energy Services had a negative net margin of 4.76% and a negative return on equity of 14.06%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Superior Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Superior Energy Services news, CFO Westervelt T. Ballard, Jr. acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.68 per share, with a total value of $30,720.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 88,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,870.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Funk acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,348.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 139,000 shares of company stock worth $596,420 in the last 90 days. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Superior Energy Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Superior Energy Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Superior Energy Services by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 7,848 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Superior Energy Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Energy Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/22/superior-energy-services-spn-shares-down-10-3.html.

Superior Energy Services Company Profile (NYSE:SPN)

Superior Energy Services, Inc provides oilfield services and equipment to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Drilling Products and Services, Onshore Completion and Workover Services, Production Services, and Technical Solutions.

Featured Article: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.