Syneos Health Inc (SYNH) Position Lifted by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 18.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Syneos Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,034,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 12.7% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 521,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,898,000 after purchasing an additional 58,806 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 25.8% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 573,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,577,000 after purchasing an additional 117,751 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 11.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 163,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,427,000 after purchasing an additional 16,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 10.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,035,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,252,000 after purchasing an additional 751,050 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have commented on SYNH shares. ValuEngine upgraded Syneos Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Syneos Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. UBS Group started coverage on Syneos Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Syneos Health to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $37.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Syneos Health Inc has a 52 week low of $31.10 and a 52 week high of $53.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.97.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Syneos Health had a positive return on equity of 8.67% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. Syneos Health’s revenue was up 88.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Syneos Health Inc will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jason M. Meggs acquired 3,650 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.25 per share, for a total transaction of $150,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Olefson acquired 750 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.27 per share, for a total transaction of $30,952.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

