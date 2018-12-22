Synovus Financial (SNV) and Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Head to Head Survey

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) and Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Wells Fargo & Co and Synovus Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wells Fargo & Co $97.74 billion 2.25 $22.18 billion $4.11 10.98 Synovus Financial $1.51 billion 2.38 $275.47 million $2.53 12.21

Wells Fargo & Co has higher revenue and earnings than Synovus Financial. Wells Fargo & Co is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Synovus Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Wells Fargo & Co and Synovus Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wells Fargo & Co 23.17% 12.69% 1.20% Synovus Financial 22.41% 15.05% 1.35%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.0% of Wells Fargo & Co shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.8% of Synovus Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Wells Fargo & Co shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Synovus Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Wells Fargo & Co pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Synovus Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Wells Fargo & Co pays out 41.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Synovus Financial pays out 39.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Wells Fargo & Co has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years and Synovus Financial has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Wells Fargo & Co is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

Wells Fargo & Co has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Synovus Financial has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Wells Fargo & Co and Synovus Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wells Fargo & Co 2 6 13 0 2.52 Synovus Financial 0 6 8 0 2.57

Wells Fargo & Co currently has a consensus target price of $64.17, suggesting a potential upside of 42.21%. Synovus Financial has a consensus target price of $49.52, suggesting a potential upside of 60.37%. Given Synovus Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Synovus Financial is more favorable than Wells Fargo & Co.

Summary

Synovus Financial beats Wells Fargo & Co on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans. Its Wholesale Banking segment offers commercial loans and lines of credit, letters of credit, asset-based lending, equipment leasing, international trade facilities, trade financing, collection, foreign exchange, treasury management, merchant payment processing, institutional fixed-income sales, commodity and equity risk management, corporate trust fiduciary and agency, and investment banking services, as well as online/electronic products. This segment also provides construction, and land acquisition and development loans; secured and unsecured lines of credit; interim financing arrangements; rehabilitation loans; affordable housing loans and letters of credit; loans for securitization; and real estate and mortgage brokerage services. The company's Wealth and Investment Management segment offers financial planning, private banking, credit, and investment management and fiduciary services, as well as retirement and trust services. As of September 4, 2018, it operated through 8,200 locations, 13,000 ATMs, and the Internet and mobile banking, as well as has offices in 42 countries and territories. Wells Fargo & Company was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise cash management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans. Its retail banking services consist of accepting various types of demand and savings deposits; mortgage, installment, and other retail loans; investment and brokerage services; safe deposit services; automated banking services; automated fund transfer services; Internet based banking services; and bank credit card services, including MasterCard and Visa services. The company also offers various other financial services, including portfolio management for fixed-income securities, investment banking, execution of securities transactions as a broker/dealer, asset management and financial planning services, and individual investment advice on equity and other securities, as well as trust services. As of December 31, 2017, it operated through 28 divisions and 250 branches in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida, and Tennessee. Synovus Financial Corporation was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Columbus, Georgia.

