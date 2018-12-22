Tailored Brands Inc (TLRD) Position Trimmed by Palo Capital Inc.

Palo Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Palo Capital Inc.’s holdings in Tailored Brands were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tailored Brands by 18.9% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 127,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 20,201 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Tailored Brands during the third quarter worth $208,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Tailored Brands by 275.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 43,813 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Tailored Brands by 15.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,108,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,299,000 after acquiring an additional 148,217 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Tailored Brands during the second quarter worth $268,000.

Tailored Brands stock opened at $13.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $642.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.63. Tailored Brands Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.53 and a fifty-two week high of $35.94.

Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 12th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $812.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.50 million. Tailored Brands had a negative return on equity of 2,056.23% and a net margin of 2.31%. Tailored Brands’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Tailored Brands Inc will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 17th. Tailored Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.73%.

TLRD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Tailored Brands in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Tailored Brands from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Tailored Brands from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Tailored Brands in a report on Thursday. They set a “market weight” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Tailored Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

In other news, EVP A Alexander Rhodes bought 3,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.14 per share, with a total value of $49,984.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 60,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $801,066.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jack Calandra bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.43 per share, for a total transaction of $100,725.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,539.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tailored Brands

Tailored Brands, Inc operates as a specialty apparel retailer the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Retail and Corporate Apparel. The Retail segment offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes, and accessories for men.

