Tarena International (TEDU) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Tarena International from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tarena International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. CLSA set a $8.00 price objective on Tarena International and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. ValuEngine raised Tarena International from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Tarena International from a hold rating to an underperform rating and set a $5.80 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.10.

TEDU opened at $6.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $365.94 million, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.69. Tarena International has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $15.45.

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The business services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $102.86 million for the quarter. Tarena International had a negative return on equity of 26.69% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. Research analysts anticipate that Tarena International will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Tarena International by 2.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 416,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after buying an additional 9,218 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Tarena International in the third quarter valued at about $130,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tarena International in the second quarter valued at about $121,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tarena International by 5.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 709,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,760,000 after buying an additional 33,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Tarena International in the second quarter valued at about $681,000. 28.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tarena International

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes in the People's Republic of China. It offers education courses in 13 information technology (IT) subjects, such as Java, .NET, C++, software testing, embedded, PHP, Android, iOS, Linux and network engineering, Big Data, Web front-end development, VR/AR, and Python; and 3 non-IT subjects, including digital art, online sales and marketing, and accounting through live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring, and online learning modules.

