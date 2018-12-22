Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) Stake Lessened by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,355,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 128,860 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $188,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PointState Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 92.3% during the second quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 8,853,306 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $438,150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248,784 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 1,113.0% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,882,318 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $105,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,135 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 1,086.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,070,122 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $60,259,000 after purchasing an additional 979,915 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 20,089,479 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,131,238,000 after purchasing an additional 860,247 shares during the period. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $34,898,000. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Chris Tong purchased 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.00 per share, for a total transaction of $103,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources stock opened at $36.22 on Friday. Targa Resources Corp has a one year low of $35.92 and a one year high of $59.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.23 and a beta of 1.91.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.31). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 3.42%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TRGP. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Targa Resources to $56.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 2nd. Mizuho started coverage on Targa Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.20.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

