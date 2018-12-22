Target Co. (TGT) Position Lifted by Kepos Capital LP

Kepos Capital LP increased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,419 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,995 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in Target were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in Target by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 20,171 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Target during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Target during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Target by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 182,689 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,115,000 after purchasing an additional 51,219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Janna A. Potts sold 15,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $1,335,136.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $180,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Target from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $82.00 target price on shares of Target and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.85.

TGT stock opened at $61.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $60.74 and a 12 month high of $90.39.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials, including beauty products, personal and baby care products, cleaning products, paper products, and pet supplies; food and beverage products, such as dry grocery, dairy, frozen food, beverage, candy, snacks, deli, bakery, meat, and produce products; and apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, infants, and newborns, as well as intimate apparel, jewelry, accessories, and shoes.

