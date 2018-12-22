TD Securities Trims Painted Pony Energy (PONY) Target Price to C$3.50

Painted Pony Energy (TSE:PONY) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$4.25 to C$3.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC lowered their target price on Painted Pony Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Painted Pony Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Painted Pony Energy from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, GMP Securities reduced their price objective on Painted Pony Energy from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$2.81.

Get Painted Pony Energy alerts:

PONY stock opened at C$1.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.89. Painted Pony Energy has a 12-month low of C$1.30 and a 12-month high of C$3.54.

About Painted Pony Energy

Painted Pony Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas resources in Western Canada. It focuses primarily on the development and production of natural gas and natural gas liquids from the Montney formation in northeast British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd.

Featured Story: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Painted Pony Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Painted Pony Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.