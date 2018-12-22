TD Securities Upgrades Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (DIR.UN) to Buy

TD Securities upgraded shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning. TD Securities currently has C$11.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$10.50.

Shares of DIR.UN stock traded up C$0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$9.52. 376,468 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,198. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 12-month low of C$8.08 and a 12-month high of C$9.49.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Company Profile

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment trust. The Trust’s objective is managing its business to provide growing cash flow and stable and sustainable returns, through adapting its strategy and tactics to changes in the real estate industry and the economy; building and maintaining a diversified, growth-oriented portfolio of light industrial properties in Canadian markets based on an established platform; providing predictable and sustainable cash distributions to unitholders while prudently managing its capital structure over time, and maintaining a REIT that satisfies the REIT exception under the specified investment flow-through (SIFT) legislation in order to provide certainty to unitholders with respect to taxation of distributions.

