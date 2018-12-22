TDb Split (XTD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.45

Shares of TDb Split Corp (TSE:XTD) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$5.45 and last traded at C$5.45, with a volume of 17728 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.85.
TDb Split Company Profile (TSE:XTD)
TDb Split Corp. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of a company operating in the banking sector. It primarily invests in the common shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank.
