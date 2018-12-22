TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL) Position Lowered by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co reduced its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 43.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,890 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,979 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. Capital Guardian Trust Co. bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 77.2% in the third quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,602 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded TE Connectivity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TE Connectivity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on TE Connectivity to $96.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.64.

NYSE TEL opened at $71.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.16. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 52 week low of $70.56 and a 52 week high of $108.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 17.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is 31.37%.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/22/te-connectivity-ltd-tel-position-lowered-by-paloma-partners-management-co.html.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.