Teachers Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (ECL)

Teachers Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 516,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,766 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $81,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 5.6% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 6,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 18.8% in the third quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 2,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 19.5% in the third quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 13.6% in the second quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.5% in the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,337,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on Ecolab from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Nomura reduced their price objective on Ecolab from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.47.

In other Ecolab news, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 40,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.20, for a total transaction of $6,412,005.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 558,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,394,323.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie S. Biller sold 2,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.40, for a total value of $450,884.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,277,856.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ECL opened at $143.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.34. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.74 and a 12 month high of $162.91.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 10.99%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 39.23%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other. The Global Industrial segment provides water treatment and process applications for industrial customers; and cleaning and sanitizing solutions for the food and beverage, and textile care industries.

