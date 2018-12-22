Tech Data Corp (TECD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.86.

TECD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Tech Data from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Tech Data from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 31st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Tech Data from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th.

Shares of Tech Data stock traded down $3.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.88. The company had a trading volume of 857,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,935. Tech Data has a twelve month low of $66.93 and a twelve month high of $108.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.74.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.85. Tech Data had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Tech Data will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tech Data announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 2nd that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP John A. Tonnison sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.04, for a total transaction of $435,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,648,017.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles E. Adair sold 2,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $246,304.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TECD. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in Tech Data by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 66,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,467,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Tech Data by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 687,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,474,000 after buying an additional 28,976 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tech Data by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tech Data by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 284,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,345,000 after purchasing an additional 49,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tech Data by 380.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,998,000 after purchasing an additional 57,842 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.80% of the company’s stock.

Tech Data Company Profile

Tech Data Corporation engages in the wholesale distribution of technology products. It offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics; and advanced portfolio solutions, such as storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

