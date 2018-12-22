Telaria (TLRA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telaria (NYSE:TLRA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has $3.25 target price on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Tremor Video, Inc. offers technology-driven video advertising solutions for advertisers and agencies, and publisher partners primarily in the United States and internationally. Its technology and solutions comprise VideoHub that analyzes in-stream video content, detects viewer, system attributes and leverages its repository of stored data to optimize video ad campaigns for brand-centric metrics, as well as enables advertisers and agencies to understand why, when and where viewers engage with their video ads through analytics and measurement tools. Tremor Video, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

TLRA has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Telaria from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 5th. TheStreet lowered Telaria from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Telaria in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Telaria in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Telaria currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.05.

Telaria stock opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. Telaria has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $5.30.

Telaria (NYSE:TLRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Telaria had a negative return on equity of 13.71% and a negative net margin of 23.18%. The firm had revenue of $13.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Telaria will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Telaria news, insider Adam Lowy bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $59,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Vii Lp Canaan sold 252,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total value of $685,494.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $84,530. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Telaria in the third quarter valued at $100,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Telaria in the third quarter valued at $110,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telaria in the third quarter valued at $122,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telaria in the third quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Telaria in the third quarter valued at $146,000. Institutional investors own 43.28% of the company’s stock.

About Telaria

Telaria, Inc, a software company, operates a programmatic, self-service, seller platform to monetize and manage premium video content across various Internet-connected screens and devices in the United States. Its platform enables publishers to optimize and automate their video advertising sales; and manage their inventory across sales channels, devices, and platforms.

