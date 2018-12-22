Teleflex Incorporated (TFX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $291.67.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $279.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Teleflex to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Monday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $266.00 target price for the company.

In related news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total transaction of $663,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,886.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas E. Powell sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.41, for a total transaction of $1,348,932.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,541,205.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,363 shares of company stock valued at $13,184,042 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 212,411 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $56,521,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,763 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $450,000. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,390 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFX stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $238.17. The stock had a trading volume of 514,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,148. Teleflex has a 1-year low of $227.52 and a 1-year high of $288.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.14.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.11. Teleflex had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm had revenue of $609.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teleflex will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 14th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 16.19%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

