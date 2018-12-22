Teradyne (TER) Downgraded to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Teradyne (NYSE:TER) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $39.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $44.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TER. Citigroup dropped their price target on Teradyne from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Cowen set a $36.00 price target on Teradyne and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Bank of America downgraded Teradyne from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Teradyne from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Teradyne from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teradyne has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.91.

Shares of TER traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,730,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,864,070. Teradyne has a 12-month low of $29.51 and a 12-month high of $50.68. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.10.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $566.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Teradyne will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TER. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $309,000.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

