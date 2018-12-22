TeraGo (TGO) PT Raised to C$11.50

TeraGo (TSE:TGO) had its price target boosted by Cormark from C$6.75 to C$11.50 in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of TeraGo from C$7.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th.

TSE:TGO opened at C$10.72 on Tuesday. TeraGo has a 12 month low of C$4.20 and a 12 month high of C$11.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.60.

TeraGo Company Profile

TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity, colocation, and enterprise infrastructure cloud services primarily in Canada. The company owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, Internet protocol (IP) communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services to businesses.

