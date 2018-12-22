Ternio Price Hits $0.0125 on Top Exchanges (TERN)

Ternio (CURRENCY:TERN) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Ternio has a total market cap of $4.19 million and approximately $89,419.00 worth of Ternio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ternio token can now be bought for approximately $0.0125 or 0.00000318 BTC on exchanges including BitForex, Stellarport and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. In the last week, Ternio has traded 24.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ternio alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009046 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025779 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $107.57 or 0.02725607 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00148696 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00177375 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000115 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025632 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025701 BTC.

Ternio Token Profile

Ternio’s genesis date was February 6th, 2018. Ternio’s total supply is 922,811,615 tokens and its circulating supply is 334,161,876 tokens. Ternio’s official message board is medium.com/@ternio. Ternio’s official Twitter account is @terniotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ternio is /r/TernioToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ternio’s official website is www.ternio.io.

Ternio Token Trading

Ternio can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellarport, Stellar Decentralized Exchange and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ternio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ternio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ternio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ternio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ternio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.