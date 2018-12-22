Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (TCBI) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 787,604 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $65,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TCBI. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 8,258.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,371,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,251 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 31.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,586,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,159,000 after purchasing an additional 377,750 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,008.8% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 351,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,012,000 after purchasing an additional 319,360 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 64.8% in the second quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 471,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,162,000 after purchasing an additional 185,407 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 2,149.6% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 149,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,649,000 after purchasing an additional 142,538 shares during the period.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $49.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.82. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc has a twelve month low of $49.34 and a twelve month high of $103.05.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.07). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 23.10%. The firm had revenue of $257.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares Inc will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO C Keith Cargill bought 3,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.59 per share, with a total value of $202,770.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,142,579.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vince A. Ackerson bought 2,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.00 per share, for a total transaction of $134,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 28,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,908,495. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TCBI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Friday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.12.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/22/texas-capital-bancshares-inc-tcbi-shares-bought-by-dimensional-fund-advisors-lp.html.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.