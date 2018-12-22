The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $20.89 Million Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,391 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 32,492 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $20,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its stake in Align Technology by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 46,572 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Align Technology by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,396 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Align Technology by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Align Technology by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 252,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $86,219,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Align Technology by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,157 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $199.17 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.57 and a fifty-two week high of $398.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.20, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.05.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. Align Technology had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 16.89%. The company had revenue of $505.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Align Technology news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.82, for a total value of $2,318,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sreelakshmi Kolli sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.15, for a total value of $1,115,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,180 shares in the company, valued at $6,065,217. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,764 shares of company stock worth $5,427,059. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALGN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Align Technology from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Saturday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Align Technology from $391.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.59.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intraoral scanners, and computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) digital services. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers Invisalign Full, a treatment used for a range of malocclusion; Invisalign Teen treatment that addresses orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators, compensation for tooth eruption, and six free single arch replacement aligners; and Invisalign Assist treatment for anterior alignment and aesthetically-oriented cases.

