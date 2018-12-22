The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 29,916 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,916 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,209,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,816,000 after purchasing an additional 611,432 shares during the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 6,740,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,860,000 after acquiring an additional 567,000 shares during the period. Wall Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5,283.2% in the third quarter. Wall Capital Group Inc. now owns 534,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,766,000 after acquiring an additional 524,673 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.2% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,464,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,216,000 after acquiring an additional 434,534 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $106,820,000.

VOO stock opened at $221.16 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $220.57 and a 12-month high of $270.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th were given a $1.289 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 17th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

