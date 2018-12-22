The Providence Service (PRSC) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered The Providence Service from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd.

NASDAQ:PRSC traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $58.79. The stock had a trading volume of 382,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,411. The firm has a market cap of $758.82 million, a P/E ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 0.67. The Providence Service has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $83.90.

The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $421.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.90 million. The Providence Service had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 1.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of The Providence Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in The Providence Service by 98.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in The Providence Service by 35.2% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in The Providence Service during the second quarter worth $438,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in The Providence Service by 15.2% during the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

About The Providence Service

The Providence Service Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare and workforce development services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Non-Emergency Transportation Services (NET Services) and Workforce Development Services (WD Services). The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

