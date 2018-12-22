TheStreet Downgrades Haverty Furniture Companies (HVT) to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Haverty Furniture Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haverty Furniture Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th.

NYSE HVT opened at $18.36 on Thursday. Haverty Furniture Companies has a fifty-two week low of $17.70 and a fifty-two week high of $24.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $380.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.82.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $210.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Haverty Furniture Companies will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 30th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is presently 57.60%.

Haverty Furniture Companies declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, November 16th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $290,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,568 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products, as well as mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, and Beautyrest Black names.

