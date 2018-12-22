TheStreet Lowers Viacom (VIA) to C+

TheStreet lowered shares of Viacom (NASDAQ:VIA) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Viacom in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of Viacom from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.33.

NASDAQ VIA opened at $28.12 on Wednesday. Viacom has a 1-year low of $28.01 and a 1-year high of $40.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.20.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 16th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Viacom had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIA. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Viacom in the second quarter worth $122,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Viacom in the second quarter worth $239,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Viacom by 23.1% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Viacom by 3.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 81,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Viacom by 12.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,243,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,072,000 after purchasing an additional 141,300 shares in the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viacom

Viacom Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment. The Media Networks segment offers entertainment content, services, and related branded products for consumers through approximately 314 locally programmed and operated television channels, including Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Nick Jr., VH1, TV Land, CMT, Logo, Channel 5, Milkshake!, Telefe, Colors, Paramount Channel, TeenNick, Nicktoons, Nick Music, MTV2, MTV Classic, MTV Live, BET Her, BET Gospel, and BET Hip Hop, as well as through online, mobile, and apps.

