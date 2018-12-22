Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 142,810 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) by 32.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 585,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,810 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $12,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JEF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Palo Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th.

Shares of NYSE:JEF opened at $16.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.03. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.68 and a fifty-two week high of $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $869.80 million. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 5.07%. On average, research analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 19th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, offers a range of products and services in investment banking, equities, fixed income, and wealth management in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It engages in the debt capital market, equity capital market, merger and acquisition, private capital advisory, and restructuring and recapitalization businesses.

