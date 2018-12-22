Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Stake in New Jersey Resources Corp (NJR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 267,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,806 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $12,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 0.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 169,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,819,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 12.5% during the second quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 10,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 10.0% during the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 12,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 14.3% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 4.2% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. 66.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other New Jersey Resources news, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total value of $47,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NJR opened at $47.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. New Jersey Resources Corp has a 52 week low of $35.55 and a 52 week high of $51.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.23.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.11. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $647.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. New Jersey Resources’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources Corp will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.2925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Guggenheim cut New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. New Jersey Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.25.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 538,700 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

