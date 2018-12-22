Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $11.83 Million Stake in Masonite International Corp (DOOR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 184,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,976 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Masonite International were worth $11,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Masonite International by 43.3% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,622 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masonite International in the third quarter worth approximately $624,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Masonite International in the third quarter worth approximately $4,734,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Masonite International by 24.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 236,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,141,000 after acquiring an additional 46,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Masonite International in the third quarter worth approximately $588,000. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOOR has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $76.00 target price on shares of Masonite International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Nomura dropped their target price on shares of Masonite International from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $72.00 target price on shares of Masonite International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masonite International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.57.

Shares of DOOR opened at $46.12 on Friday. Masonite International Corp has a 52 week low of $45.49 and a 52 week high of $75.25. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.02). Masonite International had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Masonite International Corp will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

